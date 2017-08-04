Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, August 7, 1967
Bond Impropriety?
Superior Court Judge John H. Land today called on a new Grand Jury to investigate reports of an attempt to reshuffle the county’s road priority list for using bond money to “personally affect a commissioner.”
Solicitor Slain
A solicitor general who had promised to wipe out automobile thefts and bootleg liquor operations in his circuit northeast of Atlanta was killed today when a bomb exploded in his car. Sol. Gen. Floyd Heard was killed instantly when he turned on the ignition and a bomb exploded under the hood.
Phony Sales
That free wig may wind up costing you $19 for styling. The $3 bottle of deodorant was worth 75 cents and the handicapped person was hired to sell it specifically to play on the housewife’s sympathy. Such gimmicks are among those recently investigated by the Better Business Bureau of Columbus.
