Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, August 8, 1967
Deny Road Fix
Three members of Muscogee County Commission have denied any knowledge of attempts to change the county’s road priority list. But a fourth member, asked if he knew of any attempt to switch priorities, said that he would “rather not comment.” Chairman P.B. Massey, the fifth member, refused to comment at all.
Bomb Death
State Safety Director R. H. Burson said today Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) agents had turned up “two or three leads” in the bobby-trap murder of crime-busting solicitor Floyd Hoard. Burson scheduled a trip here today with assistant GBI director R.H. McCutcheon to check on the progress of the investigation into the slaying of Hoard, killed Monday morning by a dynamite blast when he turned on the ignition of his car.
Star Struck
Crowds of spectators estimated at more than 600 broke through police barricades today in an effort to get a glimpse of David Janssen, one of the stars of the John Wayne movie, “The Green Berets.” Janssen, principal star of the television series, “The Fugitive,” arrived on a commercial flight to be greeted by cheering spectators who completely filled the terminal at Muscogee Airport.
