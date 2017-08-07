Opinion

Looking Back

August 07, 2017 2:39 PM

Fifty years ago today, August 8, 1967

Deny Road Fix

Three members of Muscogee County Commission have denied any knowledge of attempts to change the county’s road priority list. But a fourth member, asked if he knew of any attempt to switch priorities, said that he would “rather not comment.” Chairman P.B. Massey, the fifth member, refused to comment at all.

Bomb Death

State Safety Director R. H. Burson said today Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) agents had turned up “two or three leads” in the bobby-trap murder of crime-busting solicitor Floyd Hoard. Burson scheduled a trip here today with assistant GBI director R.H. McCutcheon to check on the progress of the investigation into the slaying of Hoard, killed Monday morning by a dynamite blast when he turned on the ignition of his car.

Star Struck

Crowds of spectators estimated at more than 600 broke through police barricades today in an effort to get a glimpse of David Janssen, one of the stars of the John Wayne movie, “The Green Berets.” Janssen, principal star of the television series, “The Fugitive,” arrived on a commercial flight to be greeted by cheering spectators who completely filled the terminal at Muscogee Airport.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past 2:23

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past
Chicken Comers in Phenix City now open 2:21

Chicken Comers in Phenix City now open
Volunteers from Ft. Benning help kick off Heart of Serving campaign 1:54

Volunteers from Ft. Benning help kick off Heart of Serving campaign

View More Video