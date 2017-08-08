Opinion

Looking Back

August 08, 2017 2:35 PM

Fifty years ago today, August 9, 1967

Grand Jury

Muscogee County commissioners Tuesday said they would welcome a full investigation by the grand jury of rumors of possible irregularities in allocating road bonds funds.

Won’t Back LBJ

Gov. Lester Maddox said today it would take “a miracle” now to convince him to support President Lyndon Johnson and Vice President Humphrey in next year’s election. The governor hinted broadly that he may now be leaning toward a campaign of active opposition to the national Democratic Party ticket.

Ex-Cops Indicted

The Muscogee County Grand Jury Tuesday returned indictments against 12 former Columbus policemen and three other men charged in related burglaries.

