Opinion

Looking Back

August 09, 2017 2:25 PM

Fifty years ago today, August 10, 1967

Police Probe

A former Columbus patrolman, George S. Gilmer, who resigned only last Saturday, Wednesday became the 13th ex-policeman to be indicted on theft charges by the Muscogee County Grand Jury.

Religion

Some 1,500 Jehovah’s Witnesses have arrived in Columbus for the organization’s Southeastern District convention which starts today at the Municipal Auditorium.

A convention spokesman said more than 4,000 delegates and guests are expected for the four-day session.

Nursing Home

Jac Rothschild, chairman of the Muscogee County Nursing Home Board, today appointed two board members to study the county’s potential nursing home needs in view of the expansion of federal medical care to the aged.

Medicare pays expenses for 100 days of care after the patient is released from the hospital.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past 2:23

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past
Man pleads not guilty to hijacking car before body was found in trunk 1:02

Man pleads not guilty to hijacking car before body was found in trunk

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Aug. 10 from WRBL's Carmen Rose 0:48

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Aug. 10 from WRBL's Carmen Rose

View More Video