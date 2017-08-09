Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, August 10, 1967
Police Probe
A former Columbus patrolman, George S. Gilmer, who resigned only last Saturday, Wednesday became the 13th ex-policeman to be indicted on theft charges by the Muscogee County Grand Jury.
Religion
Some 1,500 Jehovah’s Witnesses have arrived in Columbus for the organization’s Southeastern District convention which starts today at the Municipal Auditorium.
A convention spokesman said more than 4,000 delegates and guests are expected for the four-day session.
Nursing Home
Jac Rothschild, chairman of the Muscogee County Nursing Home Board, today appointed two board members to study the county’s potential nursing home needs in view of the expansion of federal medical care to the aged.
Medicare pays expenses for 100 days of care after the patient is released from the hospital.
