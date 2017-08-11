Opinion

Looking Back

August 11, 2017 2:21 PM

Fifty years ago today, August 12, 1967

Your Opinion

Ledger readers apparently want their clocks to stay on Standard Time come next summer.

That’s the indication 78 percent gave in “Your Opinion Counts.”

Readers also voted against a Social Security amendment which would raise benefits but also increase taxes.

Russell Illness

Sen. Richard B. Russell, D-Ga., planned daily hospital visits this weekend to continue tests and treatment for a viral respiratory infection after spending several days at Walter Reed Hospital.

He told newsmen he was feeling well.

Religion

Babies and Bibles, cafeteria queues and a walkie-talkie are features of the “Disciple Making” District convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses which packed 5,444 delegates into Municipal Auditorium Friday night.

