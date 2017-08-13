Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, August 14, 1967
Hoard Case
Law enforcement officials were checking “several good fingerprints” today as a possible lead in the dynamite slaying of Piedmont Circuit Solicitor Gen. Floyd G. Hoard.
The fingerprints were found on two stolen cars discovered abandoned in a wooded area.
Education
Ed Sinkule and Cecil A. Ross today were appointed to the Russell County Board of Education to fill the unexpired terms of F.H. Nourse and Fred Ward, who recently resigned.
‘Bombs’ Mystery
Two wooden dummy bombs found on Milgen Road near Miller Road Saturday were pieces of instructional equipment stolen from Fort Benning about three months ago, a Post Information Office spokesman said today.
