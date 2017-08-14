Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, August 15, 1967
Med School Here?
Gov. Lester Maddox Monday renewed a promise made during his campaign last year to push for construction of a state medical college in Columbus. “I think it is clear that the state needs another medical college,” Maddox said in an interview. “I think also that it should be located in Muscogee County.”
Ike Defends LBJ
Senate Republican Leader Everett Dirksen joins former President Dwight D. Eisenhower in defending President Johnson’s decision to bomb North Vietnam targets only 10 miles from Red China.
Civil Rights
Desegregation of faculty in Doughtery County schools, beginning with the 1967-68 school year, has been ordered by U.S. District Judge J. Robert Elliott.
