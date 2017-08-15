Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, August 16, 1967
Med School
Gov. Lester Maddox said today he plans to ask the University System Board of Regents to give “prime consideration” to his proposal for establishment of a state supported medical college in Columbus.
Maddox Snubs RFK
Gov. Lester Maddox declared bluntly today that U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy is officially unwelcome in Georgia and said he will not meet with the New Yorker during a visit to Atlanta next month. “Absolutely not,” the governor replied when asked during a press conference if he would meet with Kennedy. “I have no interest in the senator from New York . . .I think he would do well to stay in New York.”
Reagan a GOP Star
The balance of power in the California state Senate rested with Republicans for the first time in a decade today, and Gov. Ronald Reagan, a rising GOP star, savored a new political triumph.
