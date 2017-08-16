Opinion

Looking Back

August 16, 2017 2:50 PM

Fifty years ago today, August 17, 1967

OCS Cuts

The Army today announced that it plans to slash the number of its officer candidate schools (OCS) from eight to three. Just how the cutback affects Fort Benning — one of the three bases to keep an officer candidate school — was unclear today.

‘Little Phenix City’

Gov. Lester Maddox today branded the Jackson County area as “almost a little Phenix City” and asked Atty. Gen. Arthur Bolton to determine if the governor has the power to remove Sheriff L.G. Perry from office.

Civil Rights

A motion for additional court-ordered desegregation of Muscogee County schools has been denied by U.S. District Judge J. Robert Elliott. The opinion — which may be appealed — takes the pressure off Muscogee school officials to begin integration of regular classrooms at the start of school next month.

