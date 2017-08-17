Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, August 19, 1967
Your Opinion
Columbus shouldn’t legalize the sale of mixed drinks, say 65 per cent of the readers responding to a question in “Your Opinion Counts.” Ronald Reagan will win in Columbus and Phenix City if he is the Republican standard bearer in a race against President Johnson next year, the survey results indicate sixty per cent favor the California governor.
Gambling Raids
Federal agents from Alabama and Georgia Friday raided three places of business and two residences and arrested eight persons on charges of operating a lottery without having federal gambling stamps. Gene Fortenberry, supervisory special agent for the intelligence division of the IRS, said the investigation had been under way “for several weeks” on the five locations, which are thought to be connected in a lottery operation.
Religion
U.S. Rep. Jack Brinkley, of Columbus, will be featured speaker at a Labor Day rally honoring U.S. servicemen at Edgewood Temple Assembly of God. The 3rd District Congressman will speak at a “We Support Our Servicemen Rally” beginning at 4 p.m.
