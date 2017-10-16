Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, October 17, 1967
Public Safety
Columbus City Commission Monday expressed second thoughts about hiring a safety director as authorized in an old ordinance and as proposed by Commissioner Jesse Binns. Binns said, “I have reservations about it now that I didn’t have before. I still think the best system is to have a safety director, but if all these other people are against it, I don’t think it would behoove me to carry it forward.”
Benning Troops on Crowd Control?
The Pentagon today refused comment on a report that elements of the 197th Infantry Brigade stationed at Fort Benning would be sent to Washington to guard during an expected large-scale peace demonstration Saturday. “We strongly support peaceful and lawful dissent,” a Pentagon spokesman said, “but we intend to carry on our functions and we will take whatever steps are necessary to insure that we may do so.”
