Opinion

Looking Back

October 16, 2017 3:35 PM

Fifty years ago today, October 17, 1967

Public Safety

Columbus City Commission Monday expressed second thoughts about hiring a safety director as authorized in an old ordinance and as proposed by Commissioner Jesse Binns. Binns said, “I have reservations about it now that I didn’t have before. I still think the best system is to have a safety director, but if all these other people are against it, I don’t think it would behoove me to carry it forward.”

Benning Troops on Crowd Control?

The Pentagon today refused comment on a report that elements of the 197th Infantry Brigade stationed at Fort Benning would be sent to Washington to guard during an expected large-scale peace demonstration Saturday. “We strongly support peaceful and lawful dissent,” a Pentagon spokesman said, “but we intend to carry on our functions and we will take whatever steps are necessary to insure that we may do so.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past

    John Greenman drove with his grandson across Colorado, on our way to the Four Corners — where Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and Arizona meet.

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past 2:23

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past
Prosecutors say gang member had $40,000 in drug money when he was killed 2:41

Prosecutors say gang member had $40,000 in drug money when he was killed
Columbus police chief says $1 million cocaine bust is one of the largest by department 2:57

Columbus police chief says $1 million cocaine bust is one of the largest by department

View More Video