Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, October 18, 1967
Military Pay
Without a dissenting vote, the House Armed Services Committee approved a pay raise for 3.5 million servicemen Tuesday designed to keep pace with a pending three-stage boost for civilian employees.
“We need to keep these two creatures in proper perspective,” Chairman Mendel Rivers, D-S.C., commented.
Mississippi Trial
The defense for 18 white men charged in the 1964 slaying of three civil rights workers rested its case Tuesday after calling only one of the defendants.
The men are charged in the June 21, 1964 slayings of Negro James Chaney of Meridian, and Michael Schwerner and Andrew Goodman, both white New Yorkers.
Sports
There are indications that Charles O. Finley will get permission to move his Kansas City Athletics baseball franchise to Oakland, Calif., when American League club owners meet Wednesday in Chicago.
But Finley is the first to admit that he is assured of only one vote, his own. He needs six more to make the move.
