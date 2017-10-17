Opinion

Looking Back

October 17, 2017 3:15 PM

Fifty years ago today, October 18, 1967

Military Pay

Without a dissenting vote, the House Armed Services Committee approved a pay raise for 3.5 million servicemen Tuesday designed to keep pace with a pending three-stage boost for civilian employees.

“We need to keep these two creatures in proper perspective,” Chairman Mendel Rivers, D-S.C., commented.

Mississippi Trial

The defense for 18 white men charged in the 1964 slaying of three civil rights workers rested its case Tuesday after calling only one of the defendants.

The men are charged in the June 21, 1964 slayings of Negro James Chaney of Meridian, and Michael Schwerner and Andrew Goodman, both white New Yorkers.

Sports

There are indications that Charles O. Finley will get permission to move his Kansas City Athletics baseball franchise to Oakland, Calif., when American League club owners meet Wednesday in Chicago.

But Finley is the first to admit that he is assured of only one vote, his own. He needs six more to make the move.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past

    John Greenman drove with his grandson across Colorado, on our way to the Four Corners — where Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and Arizona meet.

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past 2:23

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past
School raises money for United Way with 1:29

School raises money for United Way with "fun-raiser"
Prosecutors say gang member had $40,000 in drug money when he was killed 2:41

Prosecutors say gang member had $40,000 in drug money when he was killed

View More Video