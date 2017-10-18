Opinion

Looking Back

October 18, 2017 2:45 PM

Fifty years ago today, October 19, 1967

Spending Cuts

The House passed Wednesday night a bill designed to cut government spending an estimated $7 billion in the year ending June 30. The vote was 253-143.

Fighting to hold down proposed cuts in President Johnson’s budget, administration supporters were defeated again and again in a complex struggle that ended with Republicans and Southern Democrats triumphant.

Tobacco

Sen. Herman Talmadge, D-Ga., who has been criticized for not showing enough interest in tobacco farmers, says not enough federal leaf graders are in Georgia.

Noting that only two of 143 tobacco graders in the Georgia-Florida flue-cured belt last season were Georgians, Talmadge told the secretary of agriculture he is concerned.

Americus Appeal

A former state revenue official from Americus told the State Merit Board Wednesday that his dismissal on charges of falsifying expense accounts was the result of his cracking down on revenue law violators.

State tax intelligence chief Charleye Harden appeared before the board on an appeal for reinstatement to a position he lost earlier this year.

