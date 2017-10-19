Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, October 20, 1967
Hunger Project
State welfare director William H. Burson Thursday publicly identified areas of hard-core opposition to his “War on Hunger” and blamed the resistance on greed, apathy or a lack of understanding.
He named Johnson, Glascock, Talbot and Troup counties as sections which have firmly rejected any food assistance for the poor.
Mississippi Trial
An all-white jury told U.S. District Judge Harold Cox at mid-afternoon Thursday it was deadlocked in the case of 18 men charged with conspiracy in the 1964 deaths of three civil rights workers.
The judge ordered them to reconsider all the evidence and “take all the time you feel is necessary.”
King Arrest
Arrest orders are awaiting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and seven other Negro ministers, and King says he plans on getting some rest while in jail at Birmingham.
The contempt citation was issued in 1963 by Judge William A. Jenkins Jr., who no longer is on the bench, after the ministers took part in parades in defiance of a court order and King made critical comments about the court.
Comments