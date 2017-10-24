Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, October 25, 1967
Upatoi Ballots
Upatoi, which has had its own voting precinct for more than a century, is fighting to keep it. The Board of Registrars has proposed elimination of the Upatoi box at Miss Georgia Gloss’ store, even though many people who work in Columbus have homes in Upatoi.
School Lunches
The State Attorney General’s Office today asked the Georgia Supreme Court to prohibit the expenditure of state funds for the school lunch program.
Assistant Atty. Gen. Alfred L. Evans Jr. argued that the Georgia Constitution limits state school funds to “educational purposes” only and that feeding pupils doesn’t fall under that category.
Draft Protest
A federal grand jury indicted two Emory University students Tuesday who threw down their draft cards during a recent demonstration. Jody Palmour, 22, and Jim Everett, 19, were charged with failure to have in their personal possession a valid notice of classification.
