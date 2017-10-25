Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, October 26, 1967
Sunday Hunting
The question of whether Georgia’s law against hunting on Sunday should be revoked or strictly enforced for the first time is being considered by a House committee headed by Rep. Howard Rainey of Cordele.
Declared Rep. Bobby W. Johnson of Warrenton, “People should be able to go to church without being disturbed by people shooting and running dogs.”
Education
A 10-year development program for LaGrange College, which will include more than a dozen building projects, will be launched next year.
The Methodist-affiliated school, which started in 1831 as the LaGrange Female Academy, plans to begin new construction in the 1968-69 school year.
Blade Bids?
The guillotine blade which reputedly sliced off the head of French King Louis XVI in 1793 will go on the auction block Tuesday in Paris with bidding starting at $300.
