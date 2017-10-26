Opinion

Looking Back

October 26, 2017 2:43 PM

Fifty years ago today, October 27, 1967

Military Pay

The House Thursday passed a $2.7 billion military pay raise that boosts salaries by $123.60 a month for the service chiefs and $3.10 a month for buck privates.

U.S.-Mexico

President Johnson called relations between the United States and Mexico closer than ever before in history as he welcomed Mexican President Gustavo Diaz Ordaz to the White House Thursday.

Johnson said he welcomed the Mexican leader “as my friend and as a friend of all of the American people.”

Holden Guilty

Actor William Holden was convicted of manslaughter Thursday in Italy and given a suspended eight-month jail sentence in the auto death of an Italian salesman.

The 49-year-old Holden, a resident of Switzerland, was found guilty of causing the death of Valerio Novelli in an accident near Lucca July 26, 1966.

