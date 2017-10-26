Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, October 27, 1967
Military Pay
The House Thursday passed a $2.7 billion military pay raise that boosts salaries by $123.60 a month for the service chiefs and $3.10 a month for buck privates.
U.S.-Mexico
President Johnson called relations between the United States and Mexico closer than ever before in history as he welcomed Mexican President Gustavo Diaz Ordaz to the White House Thursday.
Johnson said he welcomed the Mexican leader “as my friend and as a friend of all of the American people.”
Holden Guilty
Actor William Holden was convicted of manslaughter Thursday in Italy and given a suspended eight-month jail sentence in the auto death of an Italian salesman.
The 49-year-old Holden, a resident of Switzerland, was found guilty of causing the death of Valerio Novelli in an accident near Lucca July 26, 1966.
Comments