Looking Back

October 27, 2017 10:00 AM

Fifty years ago today, October 28, 1967

Dirksen Gets ‘Ax’

Gov. Lester Maddox, who once used ax handles to drive Negroes away from his restaurant, presented one of his miniature ax handles Friday to Sen. Everett Dirksen, R-Ill., in Atlanta for a GOP rally.

Dirksen took the varnished handle, toyed with it behind his back, eyed Maddox playfully and quipped, “It’s a real temptation, Governor.”

Bo in Israel

Rep. Fletcher Thompson, R-Ga., announced Friday that Howard (Bo) Callaway of Pine Mountain will serve as his “personal emissary” during a visit to Israel.

Callaway left Friday for Israel with a group of business leaders to meet with political and business leaders in Israel throughout next week.

Sports

Defensive end Phil Smith intercepted a pitchout by Auburn quarterback Larry Blakeney and raced 35 yards for a touchdown Friday night as Miami beat the Tigers 7-0 in a bitter defensive battle in the Orange Bowl.

