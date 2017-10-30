Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, October 31, 1967
Time Change
Gov. Lester Maddox said Monday he will support a move in the 1968 General Assembly to keep Georgia on Eastern Standard Time.
Concerning Daylight Saving Time, which ended Sunday morning, Maddox said, “I think most people in the state would prefer not to have it.”
Yankee ‘discount’
Visitors touring Kennesaw Mountain, site of bloody Civil War fighting, can purchase spent Confederate bullets for $1 each at a souvenir shop.
Union bullets cost only a quarter.
Space Race
The Soviet Union locked together two unmanned space satellites 120 miles above the earth Monday and hailed the feat as the first step toward building an orbital platform for space exploration.
