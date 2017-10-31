Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, November 1, 1967
Merger
Muscogee legislators were noncommittal Tuesday after receiving the county’s draft of a proposed constitutional amendment that would create a charter commission to draw up a new consolidation form of government for Columbus and Muscogee County. The legislators indicated they wanted to wait and see what the city has to propose.
Airport
Muscogee County commissioners let it be known Tuesday that they want fatter contracts with the three airlines using Muscogee Airport-and that they will keep pushing for Southern Airways’ proposed direct flight from Columbus to Washington, D.C.
New Plant
Manufacturers of disposable rubber gloves for medical and hospital use opened a new 40,000 square foot building representing a $700,000 investment on Old Brown Avenue today. Affiliated Hospital Products Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of United Industrial Corporation, will manufacture 5,000 dozen pairs of gloves in a 24-hour working day. Employees will number 200 in about two months.
Comments