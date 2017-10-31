Opinion

Looking Back

October 31, 2017 2:03 PM

Fifty years ago today, November 1, 1967

Merger

Muscogee legislators were noncommittal Tuesday after receiving the county’s draft of a proposed constitutional amendment that would create a charter commission to draw up a new consolidation form of government for Columbus and Muscogee County. The legislators indicated they wanted to wait and see what the city has to propose.

Airport

Muscogee County commissioners let it be known Tuesday that they want fatter contracts with the three airlines using Muscogee Airport-and that they will keep pushing for Southern Airways’ proposed direct flight from Columbus to Washington, D.C.

New Plant

Manufacturers of disposable rubber gloves for medical and hospital use opened a new 40,000 square foot building representing a $700,000 investment on Old Brown Avenue today. Affiliated Hospital Products Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of United Industrial Corporation, will manufacture 5,000 dozen pairs of gloves in a 24-hour working day. Employees will number 200 in about two months.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past

    John Greenman drove with his grandson across Colorado, on our way to the Four Corners — where Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and Arizona meet.

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past 2:23

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past
Check out this 0:58

Check out this "drones-eye view" of a local sports complex
Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 1:05

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

View More Video