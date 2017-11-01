Opinion

Looking Back

November 01, 2017 2:02 PM

Fifty years ago today, November 2, 1967

Poker Arrests

Columbus police raided a trailer-based poker party Wednesday night and arrested eight alleged participants who the officers said had a pot of $322 in front of them when the intrusion occurred.

Nurse Honored

The 1967 Private Duty Nurse Award of the Georgia State Nurses Association was presented Wednesday to Lillian A. Passailaigue of Columbus, who spent 41 years in nursing prior to her retirement June 1.

PTA

With two thirds of Muscogee County’s schools reporting, membership in Parent-Teacher Associations was given at 11,849 at a PTA Council meeting today.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past

    John Greenman drove with his grandson across Colorado, on our way to the Four Corners — where Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and Arizona meet.

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past 2:23

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past
0:44

"Crawl the Hall" event at local hospital raises patients' spirits
Check out this 0:58

Check out this "drones-eye view" of a local sports complex

View More Video