Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, November 2, 1967
Poker Arrests
Columbus police raided a trailer-based poker party Wednesday night and arrested eight alleged participants who the officers said had a pot of $322 in front of them when the intrusion occurred.
Nurse Honored
The 1967 Private Duty Nurse Award of the Georgia State Nurses Association was presented Wednesday to Lillian A. Passailaigue of Columbus, who spent 41 years in nursing prior to her retirement June 1.
PTA
With two thirds of Muscogee County’s schools reporting, membership in Parent-Teacher Associations was given at 11,849 at a PTA Council meeting today.
Comments