Opinion

Looking Back

November 02, 2017 3:31 PM

Fifty years ago today, November 3, 1967

Author Tribute

Cast members of “The Lonely Hunting — A Memory of Carson McCullers,” are in rehearsal for the Springer Theatre Company’s production opening Monday night at the Springer Opera House. Six performances will be given in tribute to the famous Columbus-born author who died in September.

Lobo Returns

“Lobo,” the Alaskan Malamute, came home Thursday, Columbus police reported today. The dog who vanished Monday afternoon at a shopping center reappeared Thursday morning, police said. Lobo and his owners, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Tignor, arrived by trailer Monday morning en route to Florida from Alaska.

Mercy Mission

Phenix City’s Mercy Mission has been given a piece of land on Lake Oliver plus a house and bus, and mission officials said they will use the land for summer camp for children. Rev. Henry White, director of the mission, said the camp will be specifically for underprivileged and retarded children.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past

    John Greenman drove with his grandson across Colorado, on our way to the Four Corners — where Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and Arizona meet.

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past 2:23

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past
Flesh eating bacteria survivor shares her story at luncheon 3:25

Flesh eating bacteria survivor shares her story at luncheon
Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 3 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 2:13

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 3 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

View More Video