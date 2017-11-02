Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, November 3, 1967
Author Tribute
Cast members of “The Lonely Hunting — A Memory of Carson McCullers,” are in rehearsal for the Springer Theatre Company’s production opening Monday night at the Springer Opera House. Six performances will be given in tribute to the famous Columbus-born author who died in September.
Lobo Returns
“Lobo,” the Alaskan Malamute, came home Thursday, Columbus police reported today. The dog who vanished Monday afternoon at a shopping center reappeared Thursday morning, police said. Lobo and his owners, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Tignor, arrived by trailer Monday morning en route to Florida from Alaska.
Mercy Mission
Phenix City’s Mercy Mission has been given a piece of land on Lake Oliver plus a house and bus, and mission officials said they will use the land for summer camp for children. Rev. Henry White, director of the mission, said the camp will be specifically for underprivileged and retarded children.
