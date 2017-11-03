Opinion

Looking Back

November 03, 2017 10:00 AM

Fifty years ago today, November 4, 1967

Seibold

Florida Gov. Claude Kirk has granted the extradition of 21-year-old Edward Albert Seibold to Alabama, where he is accused of slaying three Auburn girls Septemer 6.

Your Opinion

Congress ought to go looking for another way to raise soldiers’ pay, most Ledger readers seem to feel. A House-approved military pay raise bill would mean $5.10 a month more for a buck private and $112 for a four-star general. Asked last Saturday in “Your Opinion Counts” if Congress should find some other formula for passing out the raise, 86.8 percent said yes, while 11.6 percent said no, only 1.6 percent were undecided.

College Library

The Columbus College library will be open on Sundays from 2 to 6 p.m., the administration has announced. A petition to have the library open on Sundays was circulated by the Student Government Association last week.

