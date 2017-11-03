Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, November 4, 1967
Seibold
Florida Gov. Claude Kirk has granted the extradition of 21-year-old Edward Albert Seibold to Alabama, where he is accused of slaying three Auburn girls Septemer 6.
Your Opinion
Congress ought to go looking for another way to raise soldiers’ pay, most Ledger readers seem to feel. A House-approved military pay raise bill would mean $5.10 a month more for a buck private and $112 for a four-star general. Asked last Saturday in “Your Opinion Counts” if Congress should find some other formula for passing out the raise, 86.8 percent said yes, while 11.6 percent said no, only 1.6 percent were undecided.
College Library
The Columbus College library will be open on Sundays from 2 to 6 p.m., the administration has announced. A petition to have the library open on Sundays was circulated by the Student Government Association last week.
Comments