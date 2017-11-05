Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, November 6, 1967
Safety Director
A study of the post of safety director for the city of Columbus will be undertaken by the Muscogee County Republicans. A Task Force on Public Safety has been named by Nolan Murrah, GOP chairman for Muscogee County, to make an “in-depth” study and report its findings to the public.
Lee Jury
The Lee County Grand Jury was scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. today. Among a number of cases expected to be considered is the triple murder charge against Auburn ex-student Edward Seibold.
Business
WestPoint Pepperell will celebrate the completion of its new $22.5 million Lanier and Carter mills at Huguley with a huge open house and fabric fair Saturday and Sunday. The weekend program will include tours of the two new mills, fashion shows, product displays, music, refreshments and fireworks.
