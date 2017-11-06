Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, November 7, 1967
Consolidation
Columbus City Commission Monday filtered the wordage of a document that would create a charter commission prior to the merger of the city and county government and found it to be to their liking. In tailoring the proposal slightly, commissioners began preparing the resolution for passage in the 1968 General Assembly.
Ex-VP Garner Dies
John Nance (Cactus Jack) Garner, the tough, salty Texan who was Franklin Roosevelt’s vice president for eight years but gave up a chance to be president himself over the third-term issue, died today of a heart attack. He was 98.
Recreation
An appraisal and purchase option on a tract of land adjacent to Cedar Hills subdivision will be sought by Muscogee County Commission to fulfill requirements for obtaining federal aid in developing a recreation area on the site.
