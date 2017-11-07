Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, November 8, 1967
Principals Boycott
A spokesman for eight school principals attending a secondary educational regional meeting in Macon said yesterday they will boycott a breakfast and luncheon today sponsored by two companies.
The L.G. Balfour Co. and the Heriff-Jones Co. are under indictment for price fixing on high school rings, caps and gowns, diplomas, and other such items.
Cepeda MVP
Orlando Cepeda, the slugging first baseman for the St. Louis Cardinals, Tuesday became the first player to win unanimous selection as the National League’s Most Valuable Player.
His teammate Tim McCarver, catcher, was second in the voting, followed by Roberto Clemente of Pittsburgh, Ron Santo of Chicago and Hank Aaron of Atlanta.
College President Dies
Dr. Rufus E. Clement, president of Atlanta University and a member of the Atlanta school board, collapsed and died in his room at the Roosevelt Hotel in New York Tuesday.
Clement, 67, was in New York to attend a four-day conference of the United Nations Association of the United States of America.
Comments