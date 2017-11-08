Opinion

Looking Back

November 08, 2017 4:10 PM

Fifty years ago today, November 9, 1967

Presidential Visit

President Lyndon B. Johnson Friday morning will make a two-hour visit to Fort Benning. The White House announced today that the President will speak at the military base here as the first stop of a wide-ranging tour of defense installations in observance of Veterans Day. He also will decorate a number of Vietnam war heroes at Benning.

Berry Rites

The wife of Muscogee Rep. C. Ed Berry was buried Wednesday as the prayers of the Episcopal Church were read in the presence of hundreds of mourners, including Gov. Lester Maddox. Mrs. Martha Bartlett Berry, 55, died Tuesday after a traffic accident on Macon Road. The accident occurred after her car’s accelerator stuck.

Politics

Local Republicans, noting this week’s election of a Republican as mayor of Macon, are “actively” casting about for candidates in next year’s local elections, County Chairman Nolan Murrah said today. The terms of Columbus Mayor B. Ed. Johnson and three of the city’s six commissioners will expire in 1968.

