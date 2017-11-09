Looking Back

Opinion

November 09, 2017 3:33 PM

Fifty years ago today, November 10, 1967

LBJ Speech

President Johnson delivered a fighting and sometimes moving speech at Fort Benning today. He called this area a “community of courage” and said that “grief walks with gallantry here.” The President was accompanied by Secretary of Defense Robert S. McNamara on the first stop of a coast-to-coast Veterans Day weekend tour of U.S. military bases.

Business

Uniroyal Inc. will invest more than $40 million to expand its tire plant at Opelika, George R. Vila, chairman and president, announced today in New York. About 800 new employees will be added. The project, the largest industrial program in the Chattahoochee Valley since Alabama Kraft’s $45 million plant at Cottonton, Ala., was announced in 1964, will increase Uniroyal’s investment at Opelika to about $62 million.

Space Race

The United States, with amazing rocketry, has placed the moon within the grasp of man and shown the world that it has a longer reach than Russia. America vaulted ahead of the Soviet Union in the race to the moon Thursday with a spectacularly successful test of its Saturn 5 rocket and its Apollo spacecraft.

