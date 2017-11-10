Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, November 11, 1967
‘Stacked’ Poll
Some over-enthusiastic support drummed up with the aid of a copying machine was thrown Howard (Bo) Callaway’s way this week in “Your Opinion Counts.” Twenty ballots sent in for the weekly Ledger feature added to Callaway’s margin of victory in a hypothetical race for the U.S. Senate came from a copy machine — an obvious attempt to “stack” the results against Herman Talmadge — and were discounted by the editors. Callaway still came out on top.
Vets Tribute
“Veterans Day is a time of tribute ... let us pay our respects to the valiant men in Vietnam.” So said Marvin Podem, senior vice commander of Jewish War Veterans Post 455 at a special pre-Veterans Day program honoring U.S. Servicemen in Vietnam.
Wallace Bid
House Speaker George L. Smith said Friday it is unlikely that the Georgia General Assembly will provide a legal shortcut to help Alabama’s George Wallace get on the state’s ballot next year as a presidential candidate. Smith said the Alabaman’s supporters probably will have to go through the process of securing signatures of 5 per cent of the state’s registered voters to get his name on the ballot.
Comments