Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, November 15, 1967
Closed Meetings
Muscogee County Commission Chairman P.B. Massey Tuesday charged local newspapers with printing the “half-truth” about a closed door meeting last week of the county’s pension fund trustees. “If we have another such meeting, unless proved illegal, we’ll do it the same way,” said Massey.
Spider Bite
A Columbus teacher is the first known victim of a poisonous spider that goes by the interesting name of “fiddleback” or “brown recluse.” Mrs. Raymond E. Lusty, who lives in Holly Hills in South Columbus, has been hospitalized twice since mid-September for surgery on her leg.
Westville
A layout of the proposed village of Westville has been accepted by the committee planning the historic project. A committee meeting next week on the village site, in Stewart County, tentatively has been agreed upon. The layout was presented to members of the Work and Planning Committee of Westville Historic Handicrafts Inc., by Joe Mahan, curator of the Columbus Museum of Arts and Crafts, at a committee meeting this week.
