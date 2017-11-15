Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, November 16, 1967
Police Trial
Outcome of the second burglary trial of former Columbus policeman C.L. Bush was in the hands of a Muscogee Superior Court jury this afternoon. Ex-policemen Jack Wright and Willis Paul, who have admitted to some 62 burglaries while they were in the Columbus police department, earlier had testified Bush was involved in a safe burglary at the Schulte-United Department Store, 1141 Broadway.
City Growth
Growth figures for Columbus, the state’s third largest city, could be better, the head of the Georgia Department of Industry and Trade said here today. Lt. Gen. Louis W. Truman, in a speech prepared for a meeting of the Columbus Chamber of Commerce and industrial development leaders from throughout Georgia, said: “Columbus should be showing Georgia the way — and I believe it will.”
Education
Higher education in Georgia is undergoing a “major revolution,” the chancellor of the University System of Georgia told the Columbus Rotary Club Wednesday. Dr. George L. Simpson, Jr. predicted Georgia’s colleges will triple in enrollment in this decade.
