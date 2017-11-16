Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, November 17, 1967
Georgia delegates to the 1964 Republican National Convention favor Richard M. Nixon for the presidential nominee next year with California Gov. Ronald Reagan close behind, an Associated Press poll showed today.
Refusing to accept the jury’s recommendation, Superior Court Judge John H. Land sentenced Carlton L. Bush — former Columbus policeman convicted Thursday of burglary — to a year in state prison. In a retrial of the case against Bush, the jury Thursday found the ex-policeman guilty of the Nov. 22 safe burglary of Schulte-United Department Store, 1141 Broadway, but recommended misdemeanor punishment.
An inspection visit at Columbus College today may pave the way for federal funds for the college’s nursing program. Two representatives from the National League for Nursing Inc., based in New York, are touring the clinical facilities at The Medical Center and St. Francis Hospital and conferring with college officials.
