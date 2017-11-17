Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, November 18, 1967
Your Opinion
Georgia Democrats shouldn’t necessarily support the national ticket next year, said a heavy majority of Ledger readers taking part in “Your Opinion Counts” this week.
Never miss a local story.
Ledger Birthday
The figures at the top left side of Page 1 today read “Vol. 82, No. 1,” marking the start of the 82nd year of publication for The Ledger. The newspaper is 81 years old today. First off the presses on Thursday, Nov. 18, 1886, The Ledger was initially-and briefly-printed on a delicate shade of pink paper. It cost 10 cents a week and had a circulation of 1,800.
Education
Dr. Leon Cunningham, son of Mr. and Mrs. L.W. Cunningham Sr., of 1315 Eberhardt Ave., Columbus, has been appointed associate dean for biomedical sciences at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, Nashville, Tenn.
Comments