Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, November 21, 1967
Loan Insurance
A special House committee headed by Rep. Milton Jones of Columbus is studying possible legislation to require small loan companies in Georgia to reduce premiums for insurance sold to cover loans. Jones charged today that of each dollar created by the firms in premiums at present, only 30 per cent is needed to cover claims.
PC Tax Vote
Phenix City Commission today placed on first reading a proposal to levy a one-cent city sales tax. Alabama already has a 4-cent sales tax and if Phenix City’s 1-cent tax is adopted, sales taxes in Phenix City will be 2 cents more per dollar than just across the river in Columbus.
Vietnam Book
The Ledger-Enquirer is now offering, through its Reader Service Department, a booklet that brings into focus the pertinent facts and backgrounds on the Vietnam war. The new booklet, called “What You Should Know About Vietnam,” was prepared by The Associated Press.
