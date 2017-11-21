Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, November 22, 1967
The PC Pound?
The devaluation of currency in faraway England forced Phenix City Commissioners Tuesday to hold an emergency meeting to approve the issuance of $1.5 million in bonds for the Ramada Inn. City Clerk Harold Nevels said the group had been advised by its attorney that the devaluation of the pound sterling in Britain would cause fluctuations of the U.S. money market.
Tax-Paid Luxury
House Speaker George L. Smith, criticized in recent days over construction of a fancy but fireless fireplace in his Capitol office, now is holder of a $35,000 airplane-also bought by the taxpayers. The plane, according to the governor, is to be used only for official state business. Smith’s only official duties as speaker of the House are to preside over the House of Representatives when it is in session, to appoint House committees and to serve on various boards and commissions.
GIs Feast
Soldiers and their dependants at Fort Benning will do a lot of “gobbling” Thursday-30,396 pounds of turkey in fact. In addition to the traditional Thanksgiving Day bird there will be 4,548 pounds of shrimp, 8,536 pounds of potatoes, 4,526 pounds of peas, 15,160 pounds of sweet potatoes and 3,772 cans of cranberry sauce.
