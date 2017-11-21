Drive safely this holiday weekend

For many of us, travel is as much a part of Thanksgiving as carving a turkey.
Whether we’re heading home to see relatives, or visiting a new place for the first time, getting behind the wheel is — like it or not — very much a part of the American holiday tradition.
It’s also dangerous. As of Tuesday, 1,348 people had died in traffic crashes on Georgia roadways, according to the state Department of Transportation.
Such a tragic loss is often preventable. We’ve all done stupid things when we’re driving. Sometimes it’s that text message that just can’t wait, or maybe we didn’t get enough sleep the night before. Maybe it’s something as pointless as not using a seat belt. Worse still, maybe it’s that drunk driver who T-bones you at an intersection.
The traffic safety group AAA reports that 70 percent of drivers admit to talking on their mobile phones within the past 30 days while behind the wheel, and more than two in five admit texting while driving. More than one in four drivers said they had run a red light — not once, but twice — in the past month.
We understand the temptation. No one likes being cooped up in a car for a long drive, but like the poet Robert Frost once wrote, many of us have “miles to go before (we) sleep.”
This holiday travel season, please be careful. Put the phone down, concentrate on the road, wear your seat belt and keep an eye out for dangerous and distracted drivers.
Sure, this sounds like common-sense advice, but it’s all too easy to leave good sense in the rear view mirror when we’re in a hurry. But an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, and if one traffic crash can be prevented, it’s worth it.
Remember: the left lane is for passing, the right lane is for cruising, red means stop and the speed limit is not a suggestion. Get enough sleep and don’t fiddle with your phone. Wear your seat belt and do not, do not, do not drive impaired.
Enjoy your holiday season, and treasure time with your loved ones. Most importantly, arrive safely to your destination, whether it’s down the road or across the country.
We look forward to seeing everyone back home, safe and sound, with plenty of leftovers for turkey sandwiches, turkey soup, turkey … you get the point.
