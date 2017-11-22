Opinion

Looking Back

November 22, 2017 10:00 AM

UPDATED November 21, 2017 04:31 PM

Fifty years ago today, November 23, 1967

GI Thanksgiving

American forces in Vietnam, some within shooting distance of the enemy, celebrated Thanksgiving with traditional turkey dinners and were told to pray for “our own United States which has given of its bounty so that others may be free.”

Brinkley

“The only people making a sacrifice in Vietnam are the soldiers and their families,” Jack Brinkley told members of the Columbus Rotary Club Wednesday. “Unlike Moses, I am not content to wander in the wilderness for 40 years,” the 3rd District congressman said in calling for a statement of destination from the administration. “This is not a casual war. We’ve got a bloody and determined enemy,” he said.

Inspection Law

Rep. Ward Edwards of Butler disclosed Wednesday that he and five other lawmakers are preparing legislation designed to repeal Georgia’s motor vehicle inspection law. Edwards said the statue is a “public nuisance,” and, in his opinion, has failed to reduce the state’s traffic death toll.

