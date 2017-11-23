Opinion

Looking Back

November 23, 2017 01:30 PM

UPDATED November 22, 2017 01:31 PM

Fifty years ago today, November 24, 1967

Obscene Literature

A suspect who supposedly handed police the wrong item when asked for identification early today was bound to Superior Court on a charge of possessing obscene literature. Ronald Lee Nixon, 21, of Lot 11, Miller Trailer Court, handed them an obscene photograph when they asked for identification, Columbus Patrolmen R. D. Lankford and R.P. Qualls reported.

Education

A centennial committee has been appointed by John Kinnett Sr., president of the Muscogee County Board of Education, to arrange a program celebrating the 100th anniversary of public education in Columbus. Columbus was the second city in Georgia to offer public education, trailing Savannah by only a few months when it opened a public school here in the fall of 1867.

Motorcade

The ninth consecutive “Mayor’s Motorcade” to Central State Hospital, Milledgeville, and Gracewood Hospital in Augusta will find Columbus participating. Mayor B. Ed Johnson noted that Columbus residents through the years have contributed more gifts for the patients in the two hospitals than any other city in Georgia.

