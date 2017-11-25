Opinion

Looking Back

November 25, 2017 04:05 PM

UPDATED November 22, 2017 04:06 PM

Fifty years ago today, November 26, 1967

Gallup Poll

Approval of the way President Johnson is handling his job has shown an upward turn for the first time since the Glassboro summit talks in June. In the latest nationwide Gallup survey, 41 percent of persons interviewed say they “approve” of the way Johnson is handling his job as President. The disapproval figure is 49 percent, with 10 percent who have no opinion.

Brinkley

Rep. Jack Brinkley says he would support former Gov. George Wallace over Lyndon Johnson as the Democratic nominee for president. But he also added this condition: “One other factor I would consider is how the people of the 3rd District vote.”

Shoplifters

With Christmas only a little more than a month away, merchants are again bracing themselves for the annual onrush of holiday shoppers-and the accompanying swarm of shoplifters. Needless to say, the latter group is anticipated with less enthusiasm, if not disproportionate share of preparation, than the first group.

