Looking Back

November 27, 2017 04:21 PM

Fifty years ago today, November 28, 1967

McNamara to Resign

Defense Secretary Robert S. McNamara, for nearly seven years manager of the world’s biggest military establishment, is resigning to become president of the World Bank.

McNamara’s formal selection as $40,000-a-year president of the international lending institution will come Wednesday when the bank’s 20 directors meet at its Washington headquarters.

PC Approves Tax

Phenix City Commission today passed a 1-cent sales tax and promised to repeal it if it hurt business.

No State Probe

Gov. Lester Maddox apparently has no plans to comply with a request that he initiate a new and “independent” investigation into burglary and larceny charges against 13 former Columbus police officers.

