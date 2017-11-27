Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, November 28, 1967
McNamara to Resign
Defense Secretary Robert S. McNamara, for nearly seven years manager of the world’s biggest military establishment, is resigning to become president of the World Bank.
McNamara’s formal selection as $40,000-a-year president of the international lending institution will come Wednesday when the bank’s 20 directors meet at its Washington headquarters.
PC Approves Tax
Phenix City Commission today passed a 1-cent sales tax and promised to repeal it if it hurt business.
No State Probe
Gov. Lester Maddox apparently has no plans to comply with a request that he initiate a new and “independent” investigation into burglary and larceny charges against 13 former Columbus police officers.
