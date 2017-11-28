Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, November 29, 1967
Vietnam
Defense Secretary Robert S. McNamara’s impending resignation is generating fears on Capitol Hill that he may have been pushed out as the first step of an accelerated U.S. war effort in Vietnam.
Never miss a local story.
Holiday Parade
Though nagged by a cold wind and threatened by rain, an estimated 50 to 70 thousand persons jammed the streets of Phenix City and Columbus for the annual Chattahoochee Valley Christmas Parade Tuesday night.
It was a crowd worthy of the parade described as the “longest and best” in Christmas parade history for the city.
Bo to Lead GOP?
Former 3rd District Congressman Howard (Bo) Callaway will square off against incumbent Roscoe Pickett next year in a fight for the post of Republican national committeeman from Georgia.
Comments