Opinion

Looking Back

November 28, 2017 03:56 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

Fifty years ago today, November 29, 1967

Vietnam

Defense Secretary Robert S. McNamara’s impending resignation is generating fears on Capitol Hill that he may have been pushed out as the first step of an accelerated U.S. war effort in Vietnam.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Holiday Parade

Though nagged by a cold wind and threatened by rain, an estimated 50 to 70 thousand persons jammed the streets of Phenix City and Columbus for the annual Chattahoochee Valley Christmas Parade Tuesday night.

It was a crowd worthy of the parade described as the “longest and best” in Christmas parade history for the city.

Bo to Lead GOP?

Former 3rd District Congressman Howard (Bo) Callaway will square off against incumbent Roscoe Pickett next year in a fight for the post of Republican national committeeman from Georgia.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past

    John Greenman drove with his grandson across Colorado, on our way to the Four Corners — where Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and Arizona meet.

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past 2:23

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past
Defense attorney to jury: 4:32

Defense attorney to jury: "I believe that the state knows he's not the guy."
First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations 1:00

First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations

View More Video