Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, November 30, 1967
‘Hippie’ Cleric?
A Fort Benning buck private who came to the Army directly from the hippie colony in Pensacola, Fla., wants to become the Army’s first psychedelic chaplain.
Benjamin L. Osterberg claims he is “Boo Hoo” of the Pensacola lodge of the Neo-American Church, an organization which considers mind-expanding drugs sacramental.
Consolidation
A committee Wednesday wound up 10 months of work by approving a list of recommendations for moving toward merger of Columbus and Muscogee County governments through the charger commission route.
McCarthy Bid
Sen. Eugene McCarthy, D-Minn., announced today he will enter the Democratic presidential primaries. He said he is doing so because the Johnson administration seems to have set no limits on the price it will pay for military victory in Vietnam.
