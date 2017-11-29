Opinion

Looking Back

November 29, 2017 03:57 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Fifty years ago today, November 30, 1967

‘Hippie’ Cleric?

A Fort Benning buck private who came to the Army directly from the hippie colony in Pensacola, Fla., wants to become the Army’s first psychedelic chaplain.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Benjamin L. Osterberg claims he is “Boo Hoo” of the Pensacola lodge of the Neo-American Church, an organization which considers mind-expanding drugs sacramental.

Consolidation

A committee Wednesday wound up 10 months of work by approving a list of recommendations for moving toward merger of Columbus and Muscogee County governments through the charger commission route.

McCarthy Bid

Sen. Eugene McCarthy, D-Minn., announced today he will enter the Democratic presidential primaries. He said he is doing so because the Johnson administration seems to have set no limits on the price it will pay for military victory in Vietnam.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past

    John Greenman drove with his grandson across Colorado, on our way to the Four Corners — where Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and Arizona meet.

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past 2:23

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past
Trial continues for man charged in 2014 fatal shooting in Oakland Park 1:40

Trial continues for man charged in 2014 fatal shooting in Oakland Park
Phenix City man accused of molesting girl waives preliminary hearing 0:59

Phenix City man accused of molesting girl waives preliminary hearing

View More Video