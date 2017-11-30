Opinion

Looking Back

November 30, 2017 04:36 PM

Fifty years ago today, December 1, 1967

Voting Suit

State officials, replying to a suit against Votomatic elections in Georgia, argued Thursday that the switch to computers caused so little confusion in 1966 that the method should not be outlawed.

The suit, filed by James O’Hear Sanders and other citizens, contested the legality of the Votomatic, which uses punchcard ballots.

Posthumous Honor

The parents of a Phenix City soldier Thursday received the Purple Heart for the would that took the life of their only son after one month and 10 days of fighting in Vietnam.

Mr. and Mrs. Raymond C. McDuffie received the posthumous award for their son, Pfc. Larry R. McDuffie.

Letters to GIs

Russell County’s servicemen, especially those in Vietnam, will receive special Christmas greetings from home as the result of a project by the Jaycees.

Fletcher Findlater, project chairman, is asking all Russell Countians who know of relatives or friends in service to send the serviceman’s name and address to the Jaycees before Dec. 10.

