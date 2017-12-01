Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, December 2, 1967
Your Opinion
Ledger readers emphatically said this week that Georgia House Speaker George L. Smith should not be provided with a color television set for his office and a $35,000 airplane.
A whopping 95 percent said “no” on this question. There were no “undecideds.”
Market Robbery
“Don’t push an alarm or you’ll never see Christmas again,” one of two gunmen told a Columbus supermarket manager Friday night. Columbus police were searching today for two armed bandits who held up a Colonial Stores supermarket on Woodruff Road shortly after closing time.
New PC ‘Cleanup’
A building that once housed one of the county’s more notorious dens of illicit activities has now been tamed down for a Girl Scout hut.
Cliff’s Fish Camp on Crawford Road once brought in at least $100,000 a year for its owner Cliff Entrekin, who fled after his arrest in 1954 and was never brought to trial.
