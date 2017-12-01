Opinion

Looking Back

December 01, 2017 10:00 AM

UPDATED November 30, 2017 07:22 PM

Fifty years ago today, December 2, 1967

Your Opinion

Ledger readers emphatically said this week that Georgia House Speaker George L. Smith should not be provided with a color television set for his office and a $35,000 airplane.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A whopping 95 percent said “no” on this question. There were no “undecideds.”

Market Robbery

“Don’t push an alarm or you’ll never see Christmas again,” one of two gunmen told a Columbus supermarket manager Friday night. Columbus police were searching today for two armed bandits who held up a Colonial Stores supermarket on Woodruff Road shortly after closing time.

New PC ‘Cleanup’

A building that once housed one of the county’s more notorious dens of illicit activities has now been tamed down for a Girl Scout hut.

Cliff’s Fish Camp on Crawford Road once brought in at least $100,000 a year for its owner Cliff Entrekin, who fled after his arrest in 1954 and was never brought to trial.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past

    John Greenman drove with his grandson across Colorado, on our way to the Four Corners — where Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and Arizona meet.

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past 2:23

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past
Defendant in murder trial takes the stand, says the victim had a gun 3:54

Defendant in murder trial takes the stand, says the victim had a gun
Northside's Hannah George shares experience, inspiration at signing ceremony 7:40

Northside's Hannah George shares experience, inspiration at signing ceremony

View More Video