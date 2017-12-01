Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, December 4, 1967
Civil Rights
The Supreme Court affirmed today court-ordered desegregation of all Alabama public school systems.
Alabama’s appeal from the ruling, issued March 22 by a three-judge federal court in Montgomery, was rejected.
Drinks Probe
Raising the question of whether there is a police “payoff” for protection of sales of illegal mixed drinks in Columbus, a group named “Concerned Citizens” was organized Sunday to call for another investigation of the police department.
Bank Heist
Law enforcement officers today reported they have still made no arrests and have not recovered any of the $31,000 taken in a daring midday robbery of the Cross Country branch of the First National Bank a week ago.
“Our investigation is continuing; that’s about all we can say now,” said an FBI agent.
