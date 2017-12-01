Opinion

Looking Back

December 01, 2017 06:13 PM

Fifty years ago today, December 4, 1967

Civil Rights

The Supreme Court affirmed today court-ordered desegregation of all Alabama public school systems.

Alabama’s appeal from the ruling, issued March 22 by a three-judge federal court in Montgomery, was rejected.

Drinks Probe

Raising the question of whether there is a police “payoff” for protection of sales of illegal mixed drinks in Columbus, a group named “Concerned Citizens” was organized Sunday to call for another investigation of the police department.

Bank Heist

Law enforcement officers today reported they have still made no arrests and have not recovered any of the $31,000 taken in a daring midday robbery of the Cross Country branch of the First National Bank a week ago.

“Our investigation is continuing; that’s about all we can say now,” said an FBI agent.

