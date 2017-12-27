Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, December 28, 1967
PC Bank Held Up
An armed bandit held up the Phenix City Plaza branch of the Farmers and Merchants Bank of Russell County shortly afternoon today and fled with $6,357 in cash.
However, Phenix City police reported two suspects were picked up within 25 minutes – a husband and wife who are being held for questioning.
3 Bodies Exhumed
Authorities have exhumed the bodies of three members of the family of Mrs. Janie H. Gibbs, whose arrest on a murder charged has shocked the southwest Georgia community of Cordele.
Mrs. Gibbs, who spent her 35th birthday in jail Christmas Day, has been charged in the arsenic poisoning death of her 19-year-old son.
‘Pacemaker’ Surgery
An 85-year-old man was reported sitting up in bed and in good condition today, 48 hours after surgeons implanted a portable cardiac pacemaker inside his chest Tuesday morning at The Medical Center. The operation was the first of its kind performed there.
