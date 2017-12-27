Opinion

Looking Back

December 27, 2017 04:10 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Fifty years ago today, December 28, 1967

PC Bank Held Up

An armed bandit held up the Phenix City Plaza branch of the Farmers and Merchants Bank of Russell County shortly afternoon today and fled with $6,357 in cash.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

However, Phenix City police reported two suspects were picked up within 25 minutes – a husband and wife who are being held for questioning.

3 Bodies Exhumed

Authorities have exhumed the bodies of three members of the family of Mrs. Janie H. Gibbs, whose arrest on a murder charged has shocked the southwest Georgia community of Cordele.

Mrs. Gibbs, who spent her 35th birthday in jail Christmas Day, has been charged in the arsenic poisoning death of her 19-year-old son.

‘Pacemaker’ Surgery

An 85-year-old man was reported sitting up in bed and in good condition today, 48 hours after surgeons implanted a portable cardiac pacemaker inside his chest Tuesday morning at The Medical Center. The operation was the first of its kind performed there.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past

    John Greenman drove with his grandson across Colorado, on our way to the Four Corners — where Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and Arizona meet.

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past 2:23

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past
National Infantry Museum links soldiers with their history 2:44

National Infantry Museum links soldiers with their history
Surveillance: Porch thief steals presents from porch, then comes back to return them 2:00

Surveillance: Porch thief steals presents from porch, then comes back to return them

View More Video