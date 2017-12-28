Opinion

Looking Back

December 28, 2017 02:52 PM

Fifty years ago today, December 29, 1967

Couple Charged

A Phenix City man and wife were formally charged today in connection with the midday Thursday holdup of the Farmers and Merchants Bank in Phenix City.

Russell County District Attorney Bill Benton said warrants had been issued charging James Bush, 26, and his wife, Jo Ann Bush, 34, with robbery.

Arsenic Case

Autopsy reports on three members of Mrs. Janie Lou Gibbs’ family will probably be withheld until she is tried for the arsenic murder of one son, a prosecutor said today.

Sol. Gen. D.E. Turk said Thursday he would ask the Crisp County grand jury to indict Mrs. Gibbs, 35, a Cordele nursery school operator, in the poisoning death of her 19-year-old son Roger, the last living member of her immediate family.

Woman Joins NYSE

The Big Board has budged just a bit to allow Muriel F. Siebert to become the first female member of the New York Stock Exchange.

But Miss Siebert will respect the all-male sanctuary by sending a male representative to trade for her on the exchange floor.

