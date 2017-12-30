Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, December 31, 1967
Year’s Top Story
Arrest of two Columbus policemen for burglary early last March set off a chain of events in the city which have been a cause of local concern during the remaining nine months of 1967.
The end is not yet in sight. The latest development is a grand jury probe of the police department and its administration and of alleged bribes to some to permit illicit activities.
Draft Controversy
The White House told protesting college presidents Saturday that the draft is “not an instrument to repress and punish unpopular views.”
The statement followed reaction to an Oct. 26 memorandum Selective Service Director Lewis Hershey sent to local draft boards urging reclassification of individuals for “illegal” demonstrations that interfere with military recruitment.
Tax Top PC Story
Probably the biggest story in Phenix City in 1967 was the decision by the city commission to levy a 1-cent sales tax, which will be effective this Monday.
Despite the acquisition of several big-money-making outfits, the commissioners said the city was in dire need of more revenue to continue city services.
