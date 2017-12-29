Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, January 1, 1968
Vietnam
There was no comment from the Texas White House on reports that Cambodia’s Prince Norodom Sihanouk is ready to talk to a U.S. envoy on the issue of North Vietnamese and Viet Cong use of his country as a war sanctuary, or on any possible peace move implications in the 12-hour extension of the New Year’s truce in Vietnam.
Economy
A cross-section of the nation’s top business executives foresees an expansive economy during 1968, a business magazine said Saturday. Nation’s Business reports that eight of every ten executives predict improvement in the economy next year and only 14 per cent see a leveling off.
Energy
The nation’s atomic energy chief forecast Saturday that by the end of 1980 nuclear power plants will be supplying about 25 per cent of the total U.S. need for electricity.
