Opinion

Looking Back

December 29, 2017 03:12 PM

Fifty years ago today, January 1, 1968

Vietnam

There was no comment from the Texas White House on reports that Cambodia’s Prince Norodom Sihanouk is ready to talk to a U.S. envoy on the issue of North Vietnamese and Viet Cong use of his country as a war sanctuary, or on any possible peace move implications in the 12-hour extension of the New Year’s truce in Vietnam.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Economy

A cross-section of the nation’s top business executives foresees an expansive economy during 1968, a business magazine said Saturday. Nation’s Business reports that eight of every ten executives predict improvement in the economy next year and only 14 per cent see a leveling off.

Energy

The nation’s atomic energy chief forecast Saturday that by the end of 1980 nuclear power plants will be supplying about 25 per cent of the total U.S. need for electricity.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past

    John Greenman drove with his grandson across Colorado, on our way to the Four Corners — where Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and Arizona meet.

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past 2:23

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past
Five Georgia players to watch in the Rose Bowl 0:44

Five Georgia players to watch in the Rose Bowl
Five Auburn players to watch in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl 0:43

Five Auburn players to watch in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

View More Video