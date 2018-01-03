Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, January 4, 1968
Cuba
Cuba on Wednesday began rationing gasoline for the first time since Fidel Castro seized power nine years ago. In a speech the night before on the anniversary of the revolution, Castro said car owners would be allowed to purchase between eight and 25 gallons per month, depending on the horsepower of their vehicles.
Politics
U.S. Senator Eugene J. McCarthy of Minnesota announced that he will challenge President Johnson for the Democratic Party nomination for President, and arranged to have his name placed on the ballot for the New Hampshire primary.
