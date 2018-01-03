Opinion

Looking Back

January 03, 2018 03:48 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

Fifty years ago today, January 4, 1968

Cuba

Cuba on Wednesday began rationing gasoline for the first time since Fidel Castro seized power nine years ago. In a speech the night before on the anniversary of the revolution, Castro said car owners would be allowed to purchase between eight and 25 gallons per month, depending on the horsepower of their vehicles.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Politics

U.S. Senator Eugene J. McCarthy of Minnesota announced that he will challenge President Johnson for the Democratic Party nomination for President, and arranged to have his name placed on the ballot for the New Hampshire primary.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past

    John Greenman drove with his grandson across Colorado, on our way to the Four Corners — where Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and Arizona meet.

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past 2:23

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past
Nieces of woman killed at New Year's Eve party describe her as caring, loving 3:05

Nieces of woman killed at New Year's Eve party describe her as caring, loving

Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says 1:28

Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says

View More Video